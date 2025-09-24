Houston mayor, police chief say claims of serial killer in Houston are false

The Brief Mayor Whitmire says there is no evidence that there is a serial killer on the loose in Houston. HPD Chief Noe J. Diaz Jr. says he and his team are working hard to solve cases along with the medical examiner's office. Both the mayor and police chief say they want people to stop spreading false information and making speculations. They are asking the public to stick with the facts.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire and HPD Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr. provided information on recent cases involving bodies recovered from Houston bayous.

‘No evidence’ of serial killer in Houston

What they're saying:

Mayor Whitmire put out a clear message to the community.

"We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas. Let me say again that there is no evidence that there is a serial killer loose on the streets of Houston. If there was, you would hear it from me first. This is being held to make certain that everyone knows we operate in my administration and HPD in total transparency. What we know and can release to you, you will know as soon as anyone," said Mayor Whitmire.

The Mayor added that he is frustrated by seeing false information circulating around social media.

The Mayor also touched on the homeless population and said he is working to get the homeless population into shelters, but he added that when the homeless members of our community pass they end up in Bayous at a time. Especially because many of them live near Houston's bayous. The mayor also added that alcohol and mental health play an issue. Sometimes foul play but often times not.

HPD Chief Noe J. Diaz Jr. also had a message for the community as well. He said the HPD dive team had recovered five bodies across the City of Houston's bayous from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20. He says there is no evidence to suggest that any of the five incidents are connected and the Medical Examiners office will determine the cause of death.

"The investigation into these incidents is pending the determination of the ME's office," said Chief Diaz. "For us, agency rumors stir fear and anxiety in our community. It's important to rely on verified information and investigations."

He also reminded the public it is not safe to get in the water even after a heavy storm to kayak, fish, etc.

Five bodies found in Houston bayous

Timeline:

Captain Salem Zia with HPD gives an update on the five recent discoveries in bayous across Houston. He says in all five incidents the rule and cause of death are still pending.

Sept. 15, 2025: Body recovered in Brays Bayou at 4998 Spur 5 Freeway before 10 a.m. The medical examiner's officer identified the deceased as Jade McKissic, 20 years old. Preliminary investigation indicated there were no signs of trauma or foul play. However, the autopsy results are still pending. Sept. 15, 2025: Body recovered in Hunting Bayou at 13400 E Freeway around 11:50 a.m. The medical examiner had not identified the deceased individual in this incident. Sept. 16, 2025: Body was located at White Oak Bayou at 2200 White Oak Drive at 1:25 p.m. The medical examiner has not identified the individual. Sept. 18, 2025: Body was located at Buffalo Bayou at 400 Jensen Drive around 2 p.m. The medical examiner has not identified the deceased in that incident. Sept. 20, 2025: Body was located at Buffalo Bayou at 900 North York St around 8:25 a.m. The medical examiner has identified the deceased, but the HPD captain says they're unsure if the next of kin has been notified.