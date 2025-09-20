Houston: Body found by paddler in Buffalo Bayou, police say

The Brief A 911 caller reported a body in Buffalo Bayou while paddling. Houston Fire personnel are said to be on scene. This is the fifth body found in a Houston bayou this week, and the 14th so far this year.



Houston Fire personnel are said to be at Buffalo Bayou following a report of a body being found.

Houston: Buffalo Bayou recovery effort

What we know:

At about 8:20 a.m., police say a call came in about a body found in Buffalo Bayou. They say someone was paddling in the bayou when they noticed a deceased person.

Houston Fire personnel are said to be around North York Street.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

14th body in Houston bayous

Dig deeper:

Saturday's incident makes the fifth body that was recovered from a Houston bayou this week, and the 14th body this year.

On Thursday, police say another body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou following a report of someone jumping in.

On Tuesday, a body was recovered from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street.

On Monday, two other people's bodies were discovered: one was reportedly found in a canal near Greens Bayou, and another was in Brays Bayou at Spur 5.

It has since been confirmed that the deceased person in Brays Bayou on Monday was a student at the University of Houston: 20-year-old Jade McKissic.

McKissic was initially reported as a missing person. Reports said she was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way

According to The Cougar, Jade McKissic was a junior at UH, majoring in strategic communications and advertising.

In a letter sent to students, McKissic was described by the university as "a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community."

Her cause of death is being determined by medical examiners. Police will investigate based on the examiner's results.

MORE: More details released on University of Houston student later found deceased

‘Don't rush to any conclusions'

What they're saying:

FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann spoke with Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen about the unusual spike of recoveries, what investigators are looking into, and how the public should stay safe.

Jillian Hartmann: "Several bodies have been recovered in the bayous in just one week. In your experience, four bodies in one week, is that unusual?"

Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Precinct One: "It’s unusual. Usually you don’t find four bodies in the bayous in a week."

Jillian Hartmann: "Does this raise any red flags for law enforcement?"

Constable Rosen: "Yeah, clearly, when you have bodies showing up in bayous, it’s always a concern for us because we have to determine how the bodies got there, what was the cause of death. Was it foul play? Was it suicide? Was it an accident? What were the consequences of the deaths? I’m sure the Houston Police Department is well underway trying to determine the cause of death and taking the appropriate necessary investigative leads to solve the case."

Jillian Hartmann: "You can understand people have questions and concerns about this news this week. A lot of people are making assumptions about these discoveries."

Constable Rosen: "I think it’s a bad idea to speculate because it’s too early in the investigation. That’s why we have forensics to do autopsies on the bodies to determine the cause of death, and the Houston Police Department is very capable to do a great investigation on these matters. From our perspective, don’t rush to any conclusions, let law enforcement do what law enforcement does and, hopefully, we will have some answers."

Jillian Hartmann: "A lot of people use these trails. What’s your advice to people walking, running, or biking along the bayous?"

Constable Rosen: "You have to be aware of your surroundings. That’s the single biggest thing. Stay in a well-lit area, if you’re out at night. Run with a friend or family member, someone you trust. If you’re running alone and have earbuds, take one out so you know if anyone comes near you. Make sure you have someone who loves and cares for you track you so they can see where you are on the trail."