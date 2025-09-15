2 bodies found in Houston bayous Monday

The Brief Two bodies were recovered from Houston bayous in separate incidents on Monday morning. One person was found dead in Brays Bayou and another in Greens Bayou.



Two bodies were recovered from Houston bayous in separate incidents on Monday morning.

Brays Bayou

What we know:

Houston police say the dive team recovered a body from Brays Bayou near Medical Service Drive and Texas Spur 5 in southeast Houston on Monday morning.

The incident was initially reported around 9:30 a.m. as a drowning.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the person’s identity. Their cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Greens Bayou

What we know:

According to Houston police, a person was found dead in Greens Bayou near I-10 and the Market Street bridge in east Houston around 11:50 a.m.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the person’s identity or how they died, but police said the death was listed as "natural".