2 bodies found in Houston bayous Monday

By
Published  September 15, 2025 4:00pm CDT
Houston
    • Two bodies were recovered from Houston bayous in separate incidents on Monday morning.
    • One person was found dead in Brays Bayou and another in Greens Bayou.

HOUSTON - Two bodies were recovered from Houston bayous in separate incidents on Monday morning.

Brays Bayou

What we know:

Houston police say the dive team recovered a body from Brays Bayou near Medical Service Drive and Texas Spur 5 in southeast Houston on Monday morning.

The incident was initially reported around 9:30 a.m. as a drowning.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the person’s identity. Their cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Greens Bayou

What we know:

According to Houston police, a person was found dead in Greens Bayou near I-10 and the Market Street bridge in east Houston around 11:50 a.m.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the person’s identity or how they died, but police said the death was listed as "natural".

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

Houston