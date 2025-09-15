2 bodies found in Houston bayous Monday
HOUSTON - Two bodies were recovered from Houston bayous in separate incidents on Monday morning.
Brays Bayou
What we know:
Houston police say the dive team recovered a body from Brays Bayou near Medical Service Drive and Texas Spur 5 in southeast Houston on Monday morning.
The incident was initially reported around 9:30 a.m. as a drowning.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the person’s identity. Their cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.
Greens Bayou
What we know:
According to Houston police, a person was found dead in Greens Bayou near I-10 and the Market Street bridge in east Houston around 11:50 a.m.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the person’s identity or how they died, but police said the death was listed as "natural".
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.