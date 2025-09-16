Third body found in Houston bayous this week; 12 so far in 2025

The Brief A body was recovered Tuesday from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street, the third found in a Houston waterway this week. At least 12 bodies have been reported in local bayous so far in 2025, with causes ranging from accidents and crime to flooding. Officials say patrolling the city’s expansive bayou system is difficult, and they urge residents to stay alert and report suspicious activity.



Police say a body was recovered Tuesday from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street, marking the third body found in a Houston-area waterway this week.

3 bodies found in bayous this week

On Monday, one body was discovered in a canal near Greens Bayou off the East Freeway, and another was recovered from Brays Bayou near Medical Service Drive at Spur 5.

FOX 26 records show at least 12 bodies have been reported in bayous across the city so far this year.

FOX 26 is working to find out more details in all three cases.

What is behind the deaths?

What they're saying:

Authorities say causes of these incidents may vary, ranging from suicides and homicides to construction accidents. Houston’s flooding issues and the growing homeless population along the bayous can also contribute to making these cases difficult to solve.

Constable Alan Rosen, who spoke with FOX 26 earlier this year, said preventing such discoveries is difficult because of the size and number of the region’s waterways.

"If we have a citizen call, or law enforcement sees something, we will respond, we’ll deploy our boats," Rosen said.

What you can do:

Law enforcement agencies patrol bayou areas and use them for training, but officials urge residents who use trails to remain aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity.