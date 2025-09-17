Houston: Missing 20-year-old last seen on MacGregor Way

The Brief Jade Elise McKissic was last seen on Sept. 11 on North MacGregor Way. McKissic was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts, and she has a "777" tattoo on her lower back. Anyone with information can call Houston Police.



Houston Police are turning to the public for any information about a missing 20-year-old woman.

Houston missing: Jade Elise McKissic

What we know:

According to a flyer posted by the Texas Center for the Missing, 20-year-old Jade Elise McKissic was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 11, leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way.

Jade Elise McKissic (Photo credit: Texas Center for the Missing)

McKissic is described as a Black woman who is 5'7" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, a mix of brown and maroon-colored hair, and a "777" tattoo on her lower back.

Officials say McKissic was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what direction she was traveling when she left the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following HPD agencies:

Houston Police Patrol: 713-884-3131

HPD Missing Persons Division: 832-394-1840