Houston: Body recovered from Buffalo Bayou following report of person jumping, police say

A body was recovered from Houston's Buffalo Bayou on Thursday following a report of someone jumping in, police say.

Houston: Body recovered from Buffalo Bayou

What we know:

According to Houston Police, a call came in at about 2 p.m. on Thursday reporting that someone had jumped into Buffalo Bayou.

First responders reported to the bayou in the 400 block of South Jensen Drive to begin search efforts.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police say a person's body was recovered from the bayou.

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified at this time.

No other details are available.

13th body in Houston bayous

Dig deeper:

Thursday's incident makes the fourth body that was recovered from a Houston bayou this week, and the 13th body this year.

On Tuesday, a body was recovered from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street.

On Monday, two other people's bodies were discovered: one was reportedly found in a canal near Greens Bayou, and another was in Brays Bayou at Spur 5.

It has since been confirmed that the deceased person in Brays Bayou on Monday was a student at the University of Houston: 20-year-old Jade McKissic.

McKissic was initially reported as a missing person. Reports said she was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way

According to The Cougar, Jade McKissic was a junior at UH, majoring in strategic communications and advertising.

In a letter sent to students, McKissic was described by the university as "a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community."

Her cause of death is being determined by medical examiners. Police will investigate based on the examiner's results.

