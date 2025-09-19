Expand / Collapse search

Houston: Body recovered from Buffalo Bayou following report of person jumping, police say

Published  September 19, 2025 2:15pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A body was recovered from Houston's Buffalo Bayou on Thursday.
    • A 911 caller allegedly saw someone jump in the bayou.
    • This marks the fourth body recovered from a Houston bayou this week, and the 13th this year.

HOUSTON - A body was recovered from Houston's Buffalo Bayou on Thursday following a report of someone jumping in, police say.

What we know:

According to Houston Police, a call came in at about 2 p.m. on Thursday reporting that someone had jumped into Buffalo Bayou.

First responders reported to the bayou in the 400 block of South Jensen Drive to begin search efforts.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police say a person's body was recovered from the bayou.

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified at this time.

No other details are available.

13th body in Houston bayous

Dig deeper:

Thursday's incident makes the fourth body that was recovered from a Houston bayou this week, and the 13th body this year.

On Tuesday, a body was recovered from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street.

On Monday, two other people's bodies were discovered: one was reportedly found in a canal near Greens Bayou, and another was in Brays Bayou at Spur 5.

It has since been confirmed that the deceased person in Brays Bayou on Monday was a student at the University of Houston: 20-year-old Jade McKissic.

McKissic was initially reported as a missing person. Reports said she was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way

According to The Cougar, Jade McKissic was a junior at UH, majoring in strategic communications and advertising.

In a letter sent to students, McKissic was described by the university as "a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community."

Her cause of death is being determined by medical examiners. Police will investigate based on the examiner's results.

Houston police reported another body was just recovered Thursday from the Buffalo Bayou area near Jensen and east of downtown.

