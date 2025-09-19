Houston: Body recovered from Buffalo Bayou following report of person jumping, police say
HOUSTON - A body was recovered from Houston's Buffalo Bayou on Thursday following a report of someone jumping in, police say.
Houston: Body recovered from Buffalo Bayou
What we know:
According to Houston Police, a call came in at about 2 p.m. on Thursday reporting that someone had jumped into Buffalo Bayou.
First responders reported to the bayou in the 400 block of South Jensen Drive to begin search efforts.
Shortly before 6 p.m., police say a person's body was recovered from the bayou.
What we don't know:
The deceased person has not been identified at this time.
No other details are available.
13th body in Houston bayous
Dig deeper:
Thursday's incident makes the fourth body that was recovered from a Houston bayou this week, and the 13th body this year.
On Tuesday, a body was recovered from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street.
On Monday, two other people's bodies were discovered: one was reportedly found in a canal near Greens Bayou, and another was in Brays Bayou at Spur 5.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Third body found in Houston bayous this week; 12 so far in 2025
It has since been confirmed that the deceased person in Brays Bayou on Monday was a student at the University of Houston: 20-year-old Jade McKissic.
McKissic was initially reported as a missing person. Reports said she was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way
According to The Cougar, Jade McKissic was a junior at UH, majoring in strategic communications and advertising.
In a letter sent to students, McKissic was described by the university as "a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community."
Her cause of death is being determined by medical examiners. Police will investigate based on the examiner's results.
MORE: More details released on University of Houston student later found deceased
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.