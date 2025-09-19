Jade McKissic: More details released on University of Houston student later found deceased

The Brief Jade McKissic was found deceased on Sept. 15 after she was last seen on the 11th. Police say McKissic was visiting bars with friends, then was last seen leaving a nearby gas station by herself. The UH student's cause of death is under investigation.



As investigators work to determine the cause of death of a 20-year-old woman, Houston Police have released more information about where she was last seen before going missing.

Houston: Missing UH student found deceased

Jade Elise McKissic (Photo credit: Texas Center for the Missing)

The backstory:

Initially, 20-year-old Jade McKissic was reported as a missing person. Reports said she was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way.

Houston Police confirmed with FOX 26 that McKissic was found deceased on Monday, Sept. 15, in Brays Bayou.

Jade McKissic was a student at the University of Houston. According to The Cougar, she was a junior majoring in strategic communications and advertising.

In a letter sent to students, McKissic was described by the university as "a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community."

PREVIOUS REPORT: Missing University of Houston student found dead

New info from police

Dig deeper:

Before she went missing, Houston Police say McKissic had spent the evening visiting local bars with friends.

Allegedly, McKissic left the bar by herself, leaving her cell phone behind. She then went to a nearby gas station to buy a drink.

Police say McKissic was seen leaving the gas station alone and was walking towards Brays Bayou, near Scott Street and MacGregor Way.

On Sept. 15, McKissic's body was reportedly found about 2.5 miles away in the bayou, in the 4900 block of Spur 5.

According to Houston Police, an autopsy showed "no signs of trauma or foul play."

What's next:

McKissic's cause of death is being determined by medical examiners. Police will investigate based on the examiner's results.