Houston: Missing 20-year-old found dead, police say

A 20-year-old's cause of death is under investigation after she was reportedly found deceased in Brays Bayou.

Houston: Missing woman found deceased

Jade Elise McKissic (Photo credit: Texas Center for the Missing)

What we know:

Initially, 20-year-old Jade McKissic was reported as a missing person. Reports said she was last seen on Sept. 11 leaving the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way.

Houston Police confirmed with FOX 26 that McKissic was found deceased on Monday, Sept. 15, in Brays Bayou.

What we don't know:

According to records, McKissic's cause of death has not been determined at this time.