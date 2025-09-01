11-year-old shot, killed playing ding-dong-ditch in East Houston

The Brief An 11-year-old was killed while playing ding-dong ditch with friends in East Houston. Authorities say the boy was shot in the back and hit multiple times. At this time, no suspect is in custody and no charges have been filed.



An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend while playing a ding-dong ditch prank with friends in East Houston, according to police.

Boy shot and killed over childhood prank

What we know:

Houston police say officers were called to Mimbrough Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday and found a boy shot in the back. A witness told investigators they saw the boy and possibly two other kids running from a home after ringing the doorbell and then heard two to three gunshots. The witness told police someone with a gun ran out of the house and opened fire. Police say the boy was hit multiple times, rushed to a hospital, and died Sunday afternoon.

"A witness said someone ran out of the house and was shooting at the kids running down street, and unfortunately, one of the boys who was shot was 11-years-old and was shot in the back," said Sgt. Michael Cass with HPD.

Neighbors' reaction

What they're saying:

Neighbors say this is heartbreaking.

"I think that’s real bad, and it gets a little scary when someone is killing kids," said neighbor Rachelle Brown.

Another neighbor, a teacher, said, "When I heard, I was so sad… he shot a kid, that’s sad."

"It’s very unfortunate to hear that a kid passed away from ding-dong ditching," said neighbor Alfredo Hernandez. "I don’t think it’s that serious for someone knocking on your door, especially a child."

Houston police investigate

What we know:

During a search warrant at the home, investigators say they found several weapons. HPD says a possible suspect was identified, detained for questioning, and later released. As of Monday, no one is in custody and no one has been formally charged.

"In my opinion, it doesn’t look like any type of self-defense. It wasn’t close to the house, so it would more likely be a murder charge," said Sgt. Cass.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives have collected evidence and surveillance video. Police are working with the Harris County District Attorney's office on this case.