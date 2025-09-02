The Brief Leon Gonzalo Jr., 42, has been charged with murder in an 11-year-old boy's shooting death. Police say the boy had been playing ding dong ditch with friends in a Houston neighborhood. Police say a man came out of one of the homes and opened fire, striking the 11-year-old boy.



A man has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy who police say was killed while playing "ding dong ditch" in Houston over the weekend.

Suspect charged in ‘ding dong ditch’ shooting

What we know:

According to court records, Leon Gonzalo Jr., 42, has been charged with murder. Police identified the victim as 11-year-old Julian Guzman.

Leon Gonzalo Jr (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set. He is set to appear in court this morning.

Houston boy killed while playing ‘ding dong ditch’

The backstory:

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 9700 block of Mimbrough, near Fidelity Street, in east Harris County.

According to police, the boy and his friends were playing ding dong ditch and rang a doorbell at the home on Mimbrough.

Police say someone in the house came out and started shooting as the kids were running away.

The boy was shot and collapsed about a block away. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away.

A man was detained at the scene for questioning and later released. Police say he was detained again on Sunday for another interview after the boy died.