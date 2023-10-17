Tomball crime: 86-year-old man robbed of tricycle at Walmart

The Tomball Police Department needs your help locating a suspect seen stealing a tricycle from a Walmart, officials stated.

Photo of the suspect (left) and photo of tricycle (right). (Source: Tomball Police Department)

Officials said the tricycle is the primary means of travel for an 86-year-old man who used the tricycle to get to Walmart and shop.

The suspect was last seen riding away on the tricycle south from Walmart.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Detective McNeill at (281) 290-1328.