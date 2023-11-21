Black Friday is fast approaching. It's a good time to take advantage of deep discounts to save on your holiday shopping.

Start with a list of who you'll shop for, and what gifts you'll give them. Organize a gift exchange to reduce the numbers and set a price limit.

If you have time, do some pre-shopping online. Put items in your shopping carts but don't buy them yet. This will cut down your impulse purchases, and you can buy them when prices drop. Some retail sites, such as Amazon, will alert you when the price changes.

For online shopping, download a shopping extension browser, such as Ibotta, Capital One Shopping, Honey, CouponCabin, or Rakuten. When you search for an item, they'll show you the retailer with the lowest price, coupon codes, and cash back offers.

DealNews.com shopping expert Julie Ramhold says, on Rakuten, for example, "ordinarily you may see 2% to 3% from a vendor, depending on who they are and what's going on. But around Black Friday and beyond, we can see as much as 10% cash back."

Go to sites like DealNews.com, BlackFriday.com, or -- new this year-- write the words "Shop Deals" on the Google search bar, and you'll see a roundup of retailers' big sales.

Shopping experts say to expect deep discounts on TVs and electronics.

"We've gotten the feeling that Apple is really pushing people to upgrade to the iPhone 15, but it's not just them. We've seen really great offers on the latest Google Pixel phone as well, and, of course, Samsung's flagship, too," said Ramhold.

But they say, unless it's one of the more popular, hard to find toys, wait until closer to Christmas to buy toys.

"We usually caution people against buying toys during Black Friday, just because we historically have seen more deals in December," said Ramhold.

Another saver: buying gift cards for restaurants and stores at a discount.

"Give one, get one, types of promotions, which are very often things like buying $25 in gift cards and getting a $5 gift card for free, or a $5 bonus card for free. Spend $50, get $10," suggested Ramhold.

She says you can also buy small gifts in bulk from wholesale clubs, then divvy them between several people.

And if you see a lower price for something you just bought within a week or so, ask the retailer for a price match. Many of them will honor the lower price.