Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
3
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Tips to get rebook flight fast if it gets canceled

By
Published 
Sullivan's Smart Sense
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Winter weather has forced the cancelation of 4,300 flights across the country in the days leading up to Christmas. That's leaving thousands of travelers scrambling to get to their destinations.

We asked the experts at The Points Guy for tips on managing a canceled flight.

They suggest downloading the app for your airline so that you can stay on top of your flight, where it's coming from, and whether there are any delays or cancelations and also going to the airport three hours early.

SUGGESTED: Flight cancellations and delays: When you're entitled to a refund or other compensation

If your flight is canceled, you are now competing with hundreds of people to get rebooked on another flight with few seats available.

"Best advice to passengers is to use every single tool in your toolbox," said Clint Henderson, managing editor for The Points Guy.

Travel agents can help re-book canceled flights

*EDITORS NOTE: This video is from a previous story. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan has some smart sense on how you can avoid some hassle at the airport if your flight is affected.

"Ping the airline on social media. Follow them on Twitter, direct message them on Instagram or Twitter. Run to the customer service desk and try to get first in line. You want to be on the phone with the airline at the same time, and you want to have the app on your phone to potentially rebook yourself," suggested Henderson.

According to the Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled and you face a significant delay, you do not have to accept a flight voucher. You are entitled to a refund.

RELATED: Arctic Blast: Tracking flights in the US

Although airlines do not owe you a voucher for a hotel or meals for canceled or delayed flights, it doesn't hurt to ask.  

If you buy your tickets with a credit card that offers travel protection, that can cover your hotel and meals if your flight is delayed.