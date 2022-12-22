Flight cancellations and delays: When you're entitled to a refund or other compensation

Millions of Americans are expected to travel by plane this holiday season, and transportation officials are urging travelers to know their rights and to know when they might be entitled to a refund in case something goes wrong.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a customer service dashboard that lays out the policies of various airlines if your flight gets canceled or delayed.

Arctic Blast: Tracking flights in the US

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: A traveler waits for a flight at O'Hare International Airport on December 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. A winter weather system bringing snow, high winds, and sub-zero temperatures has wreaked havoc on holiday travel Expand

According to DOT, if your flight gets canceled for any reason, you are entitled to a refund if you choose to refuse an alternative offered, like rebooking on another flight. And if the airline offers you a voucher, you should ask about any restrictions on that voucher.

DOT says a customer may also be entitled to a refund if the airline made a significant schedule change or significantly delays a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel, although they don't define a "significant delay". DOT makes the determination on a case-by-case basis. You can read more about the policy on their website.

The dashboard also lays out services offered in case of a controllable delay or controllable cancelation, which means they are caused by the airline because of issues like maintenance or crew problems, cabin cleaning, fueling or baggage loading.

For lengthy controllable delays and cancellations, airlines may offer hotel accommodations, meal vouchers, rebooking on another airline or other amenities.

