Harris County shooting: Young child critically injured in shooting on Tidwell Road

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a shooting on Tidwell Road on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at 12212 Tidwell Road.

Authorities said deputies located a young man, possibly as young as 10-years-old, who sustained a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.