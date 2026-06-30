Man shot during gun sale robbery at Houston motel; Suspect escapes with pistol and cash

The Brief A man was shot in the leg during a gun-sale robbery at a Houston motel Monday evening. Police say the suspect stole a pistol and cash before fleeing in a vehicle driven by his girlfriend. The victim is expected to recover as investigators review possible charges.



A man was shot in the leg after gunfire broke out during an apparent gun sale robbery at a Houston motel Monday evening, while the robbery suspect escaped with a pistol and cash, according to Houston police.

Gun sale robbery ends in Houston shooting

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Luxury Inn & Suites on Easthaven after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said the suspect, described as a man in his late 30s or 40s, went to the motel to purchase a handgun. His girlfriend waited in a vehicle parked across the street while he met with the people selling the firearm behind the hotel.

According to police, the suspect was handed the pistol and asked to see the magazine. After inserting the magazine into the handgun, he asked whether the sellers could make change for a $100 bill. Instead, investigators said, he grabbed the gun and the money before running through the parking lot.

As the suspect fled, another man who was not involved in the gun sale came out from the hotel area and began shooting at him, police said. During the gunfire, that man was struck in the leg.

The suspect made it to his girlfriend's waiting vehicle and fled the scene with the stolen handgun and cash, investigators said.

The wounded man, who is in his 40s, was taken to a hospital by a relative. Police said he is expected to recover.

The robbery suspect remains at large. Investigators said any charges stemming from the shooting are pending review by detectives and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.