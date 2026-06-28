Man shot, killed by roommate at University Place home

The Brief A man was found shot late Saturday at a home on Vassar Street. Police say the suspect and victim lived at the home together. The suspect is in police custody.



A man died overnight after Houston Police say he was shot by his roommate in their University Place home.

Houston University Place: Man killed by roommate

What we know:

Police were called to a home on Vassar Street, near the Southwest Freeway and Mandell Street, at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the call and found a man who had been shot in his chest. Paramedics were called to help, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the suspect and victim were friends who lived together at the home where the shooting happened. The suspect was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There are no details on what led up to the shooting.