Galveston police arrest man following deadly shooting in League City

The Brief One man is facing murder charges after being arrested by Galveston police following a shooting in League City on Monday. 38-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Magnolia was charged. According to League City police, officers were called out to the Harbor Walk Apartments located on East FM 518 for a reported shooting.



One man is facing murder charges after being arrested by Galveston police following a shooting in League City on Monday.

Magnolia man charged with murder in connection to League City shooting

What we know:

38-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Magnolia was charged.

Isaiah Johnson

According to League City police, officers were called out to the Harbor Walk Apartments located on East FM 518 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman dead inside of a Toyota Corolla.

Officials said the victim appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, Johnson was identified as a person of interest, and it was determined that he had fled the area in a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Information about Johnson and the vehicle was quickly shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies, officials said.

A short time later, officials said the Galveston Police Department notified League City detectives that Johnson had arrived at their police station and surrendered without incident.

Officials said the investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released by authorities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.