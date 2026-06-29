The Brief There are two confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in the Houston area. One positive case in Harris County and one in Montgomery County. One of the patients who was diagnosed is a woman in her 50s.



There are two confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in the Houston area — one positive case in Harris County and one in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Earlier this month, Fort Bend County declared a local public health emergency due to an unusually high mosquito population. Last week, the county conducted aerial mosquito spraying in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Health officials say they are still waiting for the final results from the aerial spraying, but early indications suggest mosquito populations may have decreased.

However, the number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus continues to rise. Officials say positive mosquitoes in Fort Bend County have increased from 14 to 32, including one mosquito pool in Sugar Land.

For now, the county is not planning another round of aerial spraying. Instead, officials will continue ground spraying and closely monitor mosquito activity.

"When we detect a positive West Nile mosquito pool, we initiate ground spraying," said Kevin Pritts, Fort Bend County Mosquito Control Manager. "We test the area and then send out a crew at night between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. to spray multiple times to make sure we don't miss anything."

Health officials are also reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and know the symptoms of West Nile virus.

"Most people who get West Nile virus do not feel sick," Pritts said. "If they do develop symptoms, it's usually a fever with body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. In rare cases, the virus can affect the nervous system and cause severe illness, including high fever, severe headache, confusion, muscle weakness and a stiff neck. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek medical attention."

While officials say the risk of contracting West Nile virus remains low, they encourage residents to reduce mosquito breeding around their homes by eliminating standing water and taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends following the "Four Ds" of mosquito protection:

Dusk and Dawn: Limit outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants when possible.

DEET: Use an EPA-approved insect repellent.

Drain: Remove standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.