Two men were arrested following a game room bust in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, investigators executed a search warrant at a game room located in the 13500 block of Bammel North Houston after receiving tips from concerned citizens regarding illegal gambling inside the establishment.

As a result of the investigation, Constable investigators seized over $4,100 in suspected gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation supporting illegal gambling were seized.

Investigators filed criminal charges on the business employees, Alejandro Novoa for possession gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia and Domingo Villa for possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

Officials said illegal gambling establishments attract a wide variety of criminal activity putting our community's safety at risk. Constable Herman wants the public to know these illegal gambling establishments operate contrary to the peace and dignity of the State of Texas. The proceeds from the gambling establishments are used to fund very serious criminal enterprises.

If you know or suspect a location of illegal gambling, contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472.