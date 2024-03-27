The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a suspect who caused over $20,000 in Spring earlier this month.

Authorities said a suspect was in the 300 block of Valleywood Road in Spring on March 5 just after midnight.

Authorities said he arrived on an electric skateboard, stole a fire extinguisher from outside a building, then vandalized two school buses that were parked nearby.

Surveillance photos of the suspect (Source: Montgomery County Sheriffs Office)

In all, the suspect caused over $20,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information about this incident or know the identity of the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3, or to remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and reference Case# 24A062457.