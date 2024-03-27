A possible suspect has been arrested for the death of 81-year-old Samaria A. Bellows - Bellows's own daughter.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Bellow's daughter, D'Juana Valien-Nwaokocha was charged with murder for allegedly killing her mother.

CRIME: Sugar Land man arrested for sex trafficking minor: court docs

On March 21, Bellows was found dead in her apartment as Harris County deputies were conducting a welfare check at the Palisades of Inwood Apartments.

Samaria Bellows celebrates her 81st birthday on December 24, 2023. (Photo provided by family)

Authorities stated they spoke with a family member who came to the apartment because they were concerned about not being able to reach their 81-year-old mother.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials reported foul play was "definitely expected" when they initially investigated the scene.

Valien-Nwaokocha is currently booked in Harris County Jail.