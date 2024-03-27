On Tuesday, a Sugar Land man was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking a minor in the Houston area.

Court documents state 33-year-old Zachary Pereira was arrested and charged with trafficking a person under 18.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to records, he caused the minor to become a victim of conduct such as indecency with a child, sexual assault, prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, and sexual performance of a child.

Pereira was also charged with the promotion of prostitution of a minor under 18.

In 2022, Pereira got a felony invasive visual recording charge for allegedly attempting to record a woman intimately without her consent.

He is currently booked in Harris County Jail.