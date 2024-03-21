Harris County shooting: Woman found dead in apartment on West Mount Houston Road

An investigation is now underway after a woman was found dead inside an apartment unit in Harris County on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were called out to an apartment unit at 5800 W. Mount Houston Road.

Officials said an older adult female was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Gonzalez said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.