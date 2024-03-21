In a quick deliberation, a Montgomery County man was sentenced to decades in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for strangling his girlfriend in 2022.

On Monday, 50-year-old Lauro Eliud Salinas was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he assaulted and then strangled his girlfriend with her 8-year-old son nearby.

According to court documents, Salinas was jealous that his girlfriend of two years at the time spoke to an Uber driver and once the two got home, he began hitting her.

Salinas hit the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, and then began strangling her until she was unconscious. Reports say he then dragged his girlfriend across the concrete into their yard only stopping when the woman's 8-year-old son yelled at him to stop.

Montgomery County officials say Salinas left the home after grabbing a firearm before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Cleveland for medical treatment.

Salinas was found guilty by a jury and was given a 50-year sentence by Judge John C. Hafley.

According to court records, Salinas had prior convictions, including two instances of Assault of a Family Member two or more times within 12 months and Possession of Marijuana, more than five pounds but less than 50 pounds.