Atascocita crash: 1 dead, 4 others injured after vehicle crashes into building on West Lake Houston Parkway

The Brief At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a building in Atascocita on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities said they were called out to the area of FM 1960 and West Lake Houston Parkway due to the crash. According to the Atascocita Fire Department, multiple people were injured.



At least one person is dead and four others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Atascocita on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Vehicle crashes into Atascocita business, killing 1, injuring 4 others

What we know:

Authorities said they were called out to the area of FM 1960 and West Lake Houston Parkway due to the crash.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, multiple people were injured.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.