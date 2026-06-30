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Atascocita crash: 1 dead, 4 others injured after vehicle crashes into building on West Lake Houston Parkway

By
FOX 26 Houston
Atascocita
Updated June 30, 2026 4:51 PM CDT Published June 30, 2026 4:19 PM CDT

The Brief

    • At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a building in Atascocita on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
    • Authorities said they were called out to the area of FM 1960 and West Lake Houston Parkway due to the crash.
    • According to the Atascocita Fire Department, multiple people were injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - At least one person is dead and four others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Atascocita on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

Vehicle crashes into Atascocita business, killing 1, injuring 4 others

What we know:

Authorities said they were called out to the area of FM 1960 and West Lake Houston Parkway due to the crash. 

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, multiple people were injured. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Atascocita Fire Department

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