Atascocita crash: 1 dead, 4 others injured after vehicle crashes into building on West Lake Houston Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - At least one person is dead and four others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Atascocita on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Vehicle crashes into Atascocita business, killing 1, injuring 4 others
What we know:
Authorities said they were called out to the area of FM 1960 and West Lake Houston Parkway due to the crash.
Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)
According to the Atascocita Fire Department, multiple people were injured.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Atascocita Fire Department