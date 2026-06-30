Harris County grand jury returns 'no-bill' against teenager for alleged school shooting plot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County grand jury has decided not to indict a teenager for an alleged school shooting plot.
Teenager "No-Billed" by Harris County grand jury
What we know:
The panel "no-billed" 18-year-old Emilio Lopez for conspiracy to commit capital murder.
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He was arrested last November after he and another teen allegedly sent messages online about carrying out a mass shooting at Pasadena Memorial High School.
The Source: Court documents