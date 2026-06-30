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Harris County grand jury returns 'no-bill' against teenager for alleged school shooting plot

By
FOX 26 Houston
Pasadena
Published June 30, 2026 9:34 PM CDT
Published June 30, 2026 9:34 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Harris County grand jury has decided not to indict a teenager for an alleged school shooting plot.
    • The panel "no-billed" 18-year-old Emilio Lopez for conspiracy to commit capital murder.
    • He was arrested last November after he and another teen allegedly sent messages online about carrying out a mass shooting at Pasadena Memorial High School.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County grand jury has decided not to indict a teenager for an alleged school shooting plot.

Teenager "No-Billed" by Harris County grand jury

What we know:

The panel "no-billed" 18-year-old Emilio Lopez for conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Featured

2 Pasadena Memorial High School students accused of planning school shooting
article

2 Pasadena Memorial High School students accused of planning school shooting

Two Pasadena Memorial High School students have been charged for allegedly planning a school shooting, according to court documents.

He was arrested last November after he and another teen allegedly sent messages online about carrying out a mass shooting at Pasadena Memorial High School.

The Source: Court documents

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