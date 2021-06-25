Third suspect charged in Samuel Olson case; now out on bond

article

A third suspect was arrested in connection to the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson.

Dylan Walker, 27, is charged with tampering with intent to impair a human corpse. He has bonded out of the Jasper County Jail.

Olson was reported missing from Houston on May 27. A few days later, a tip led authorities to a motel room in Jasper where Olson’s body was found.

Shortly after the boy’s body was found, Theresa Balboa – Olson’s father’s girlfriend – was charged with tampering with evidence. This week, Balboa’s roommate Benjamin Rivera was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Rivera is accused of helping Balboa move the boy’s body to a bathtub and later a storage unit, according to court documents.

According to the court documents, Walker allegedly later helped Balboa move a storage container with a "foul odor" from a storage unit to the motel in Jasper.

Balboa is in the Harris County Jail on a total $600,000 bond – $500,000 for the tampering with evidence charged and $100,000 for a previous charge. Rivera bonded out of jail on Thursday.

