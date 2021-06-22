Second person charged in connection with Samuel Olson's death

The 27-year-old roommate of Theresa Balboa is charged in connection with the death of Samuel Olson.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Benjamin Rivera is charged with tampering with evidence.

RELATED: Affidavit reveals 5-year-old Samuel Olson’s decomposed body was carried around for weeks

According to court documents, Rivera admitted to helping Balboa move Olson’s body to a bathtub and buying tape and a plastic tote from Wal-Mart. Rivera also told investigators he and Balboa later moved Olson’s body to a storage unit.

RELATED: Authorities identify body found in Jasper is 5-year-old Samuel Olson, cause of death released

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rivera is not in custody.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP