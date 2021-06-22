Expand / Collapse search

Second person charged in connection with Samuel Olson's death

Authorities say they’ve charged a second person in connection to the case of Samuel Olson, 6, who was first reported missing but later found dead. FOX 26 Houston’s Maria Salazar has the full story and what the family had to say.

HOUSTON - The 27-year-old roommate of Theresa Balboa is charged in connection with the death of Samuel Olson.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Benjamin Rivera is charged with tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Rivera admitted to helping Balboa move Olson’s body to a bathtub and buying tape and a plastic tote from Wal-Mart. Rivera also told investigators he and Balboa later moved Olson’s body to a storage unit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rivera is not in custody. 

