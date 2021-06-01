HPD: Body of missing 6-year-old found in Jasper believed to be Samuel Olson

article

The Houston Police Department is reporting that a body believed to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson was found in a Jasper motel room on Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed the news on Twitter late Tuesday night.

He said, "It is with great sadness that I share with you that a body - of who we believe to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson - was recovered in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, earlier this evening."

Finner added that a possible suspect is in custody and will be interviewed by HPD homicide investigators.

More details will be released at a news briefing on Wednesday, Finner said.

Finner also asked the entire Houston community to join HPD in sending prayers for Samuel and his family.

Details regarding the discovery are still coming in as police remain on the scene.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

