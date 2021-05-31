"I feel like I’m living in a nightmare that I can’t wake up from. No parent should have to feel this I can’t eat I can’t sleep," said Dalton Olson, the father of 6-year-old Samuel Olson.



Police say the last time anyone can verify seeing the boy was April 30 at his school.



Dalton Olson’s girlfriend apparently told police a man in a uniform took Samuel from a home in the 8800 block of McCovy.



"The big question right now is whether the story is correct about what happened on the other side of town," said Tim Miller with Texas Equusearch.



That group combed an area in the 15600 block of Gulf Breeze Drive, near the Gateway Apartments.

Police say that’s where Samuel Olson had been staying.



"We don’t know what’s fact and what’s fiction," said Miller. "We have not found one credible person yet that can say when’s the last time they saw little Samuel."



"Nobody should have to live this nightmare," said Tonya Olson, Samuel’s grandmother.

She says the last time she saw her grandson was May 1.



"He was at my house for the weekend with my other grandson," she said. "There’s a lot on confusion in this case."