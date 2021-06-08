Authorities identify body found in Jasper is 5-year-old Samuel Olson

article

Authorities have confirmed that the body found in a Jasper motel room is that of 5-year-old Samuel Olson.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the cause of death is homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.

The manner is homicide, officials said.

An arrest affidavit obtained last week by FOX 26 stated that Olson died weeks before being discovered in a Jasper motel room following a Crime Stoppers tip.

Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of Dalton Olson, was arrested last Wednesday in connection with tampering with Samuel's body.

Balboa, who is behind bars at the Harris County Jail, had her bond increased from $500,000 to $600,000 on Monday due to a previous charge for an impeding breathing charge for the alleged assault of Dalton last year.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.