Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
9
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:12 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 10:21 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Theresa Balboa's bond at $600K total after $100K added for previous charge

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Mugshot of Theresa Raye Balboa after she was transported to the Harris County Jail from Jasper County on June 4. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Theresa Balboa, the woman charged in connection with the Samuel Olson case, appeared in court on Monday, and an additional $100,000 was added to her bond for a previous charge.

The additional bond amount was for an impeding breathing charge for the alleged assault of Dalton Olson, Samuel's father, last year.

PREVIOUS: $500K bond set for Theresa Balboa, now in Harris County Jail

Balboa, Dalton's girlfriend, was taken into custody in Jasper on Tuesday after a body believed to be the missing boy was found in a motel room there, police said.

She was charged with tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Balboa was transported back to Harris County, and her bond was set at $500,000.

MORE: Houston police believe body found in Jasper is Samuel Olson; father's girlfriend in custody

Samuel was reported missing on the evening of May 27.

A criminal complaint against Balboa claims she showed her roommate Samuel’s dead body back on May 10, two and a half weeks before reporting him missing.

According to claims in the court document, the boy’s body may have been kept in a storage unit for two and a half weeks until being moved to the motel room in Jasper.