It's a big event weekend in Houston with a massive concert tour, food and drink festivals, and other family-friendly fun.

Here's a look at some of things to do in the Greater Houston area.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to NRG Stadium with three sold-out concerts from Friday through Sunday. Gracie Abrams and beabadoobee are opening in Houston. If you’re going to the concert, there are several things you need to know about including parking and the clear bag policy. Click here to see a full guide.

Midtown Art in the Park

"Let Art Inspire HOU!" at this two-day event. It’s the theme of this year’s Midtown Art in the Park. You can shop from local artists, create art yourself, listen to live music and enjoy food and drinks.

When: Friday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Elizabeth Baldwin Park, 1701 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

15th Annual H-Town Blues Festival

Enjoy an entire evening of blues music at NRG Arena. Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, King George, JWONN, and Roi Anthony are expected to perform, although the lineup is subject to change.

When: Friday, April 21; 8 p.m.

Where: NRG Arena, 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Click here for more information.

Houston Oyster & Seafest

Sample oyster and seafood dishes from various Houston restaurants, enjoy some live music, and sip on beer, wine and vodka. There will also be educational exhibits and activities for the kids. The event benefits the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.

When: Saturday, April 22; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Click here for more information.

2023 Midtown Wine Festival

Due to a change in location, the event is actually being held in Houston’s East End, but you can still expect dozens of wines to sip and sample. The 21+ event will have over 40 international and local wines, food, music, photo booths and art.

When: Saturday, April 22; two sessions: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Guadalupe Park Plaza, 2311 Runnels St, Houston, TX 77003

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Click here for more information.

Green Mountain Energy Earth Day with Houston Public Works Water Works Festival

It’s an Earth Day celebration at Discovery Green. This year, the theme is water, and the Houston Public Works’ Water Works Festival will bring interactive, educational exhibits to the park. There will also be live music, art, face painting, crafts, educational talks and other family-friendly performances.

When: Saturday, April 22; noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Earth Day Celebration at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

In a celebration of Earth’s superheroes, the whole family can come out to meet wildland firefighters, park rangers, wildlife rehabilitators and conservation professionals. Smokey Bear will also make a special appearance with the Texas A&M Forest Service. There will also be crafts, nature hikes, interactive booths and food trucks.

When: Saturday, April 22; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Pearland Town Center Vendor Fair with Selena Tribute

Shop from dozens of vendors and listen to live music, including a Tribute to Selena by Amanda Solis and a performance by Madison Pulido. Attendees are encouraged to wear a Selena-inspired outfit.

When: Saturday, April 22; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Pearland Town Center Pavilion, 11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Retropalooza Houston

Love video games? You’ll want to be at this two-day event featuring appearances by voice actors, Youtubers, Twitch streamers and more. You can attend Q&A panels and get autographs. There will also be vendors, game tournaments, and free play console games.

When: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pasadena Convention Center, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507

Cost: Weekend passes are $30; single-day tickets also available (Kids 12 and under are free.)

Click here for more information.

Houston Latin Fest

Bring out the whole family for this celebration of Latin culture. There will be live music and performances, dancing, food and more.

When: Sunday, April 23; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: Presale tickets are $12 (free for kids 12 and under)

Click here for more information.