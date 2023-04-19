article

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Houston this weekend, and you’ll have chance to buy some official merchandise before the concerts even begin.

The merch truck arrives at NRG Stadium on Thursday morning, a day before Swift’s first Houston concert.

MORE: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Houston guide: What to know for NRG Stadium, parking, bag policy

The truck will be near the Amegy Bank gates. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and then noon to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You don’t need a ticket to shop at the merch truck.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you have a ticket to the show, you can also purchase official merchandise at multiple locations around NRG Stadium once you're admitted into the venue for your concert.

Swift will play three sold-out shows in Houston starting Friday night. If you’re going to one of the concerts, click here to see a guide to everything you need to know about parking, the bag policy and more.