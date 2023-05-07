The Swinging Door barbecue joint in Richmond to close after 50 years

Fort Bend County residents stood out in the rain Sunday afternoon for one restaurant and one restaurant only. The Swinging Door, a Richmond staple, is officially closing in just one week after 50 years in business.

"After 40-some-odd years of coming here, we’re going to miss the place terribly," said Gaynel Dunn.

"Four generations of my family have been in here. I don’t have that history with any other place in town or in Houston or in Texas probably," said Travis Dunn.

It’s owner, Steven Onstad, started it in 1973 when he was just a 20-year-old college student. He said he, "Built the building after my sophomore year because my dad said you’re wasting your time and wasting your money going to college and get a job."

The building grew from a 12-person capacity to 500. Generations of families have been coming ever since but not just for the amazing barbecue.

"They always treated everybody like family. In fact, my parents have a table here with their name on it," said Melissa Cummings-Ives.

Her husband James echoed the same sentiment adding, "Just standing in this line, we’ve been reminiscing with folks we’ve never met before. Everyone has a memory, everyone has a generational. This has meant so much to this community. It’s an amazing thing this family has been doing for us."

Onstad is sad to see his restaurant go but says the pandemic really changed the landscape of the restaurant industry, and it was time to close up shop.

"I’m working now more than I ever have worked, which is good because I can, but it’s bad because this old booger just doesn’t like doing 14-hour days, and after 50 years I said, you know, why not?"

It’s not happening without immense gratitude for this community who has shown non-stop support for this business he built from the ground up.

It's something that makes Onsrad emotional, "Because I’m proud of what I’ve done," he said through tears.

May 14 will be the last day he’ll see customers coming through The Swinging Door.