The Missing: Families gather to support each other

In FOX 26's ongoing series 'The Missing,' we've spent weeks getting to know local families who are desperately searching for answers in the case of their loved one who has vanished and each of them have stressed the importance of support and awareness.

With the goal of keeping these missing persons cases alive, a recent event was hosted by The Texas Center for the Missing and The Harris County Sheriff's Office Foundation.

Families gathered at a tree and bench dedication to share their stories and paint their missing loved one's name on rocks that will be placed at the base of the trees. Meant to remind those passing by that their case is still unsolved.

Ali Lowitzer went missing in the Spring of 2010 and her mother, Jo Ann, says events like this really do make a difference, "our hope is that passerby's will see the trees and see the rock and also see the bench that we have dedicated and think twice about the families that have a missing loved one."

Willie Smith traveled from Louisiana for the event. His son an Air Force Veteran, Jared Chavis, was last seen in Houston in January of 2018, "we keep praying, coming out here just to keep his story alive, let people know he hasn't been found...It's been almost four years, and we just continue to hope that we start to get answers, start to get closure with what happened to Jared. Until I get closure, I won't stop."