The Missing: Chase Lackey last seen summer of 2017

The mystery of Chase Lackey started more than four years ago, and his family is still no closer to finding out the truth.

His mother, Debbie Diaz says the last several years have felt like hell.

"At the very beginning, it was every time a body was found, you’re waiting to hear it if’s a male or a female and what’s the age group," she said.

Friends and family describe Chase as the life of the party. The 25-year-old was described as generous, loved baseball, and was close with his family.

On June 30, 2017, Chase was playing softball in a rec league in Crosby, his father Craig Lackey was there to watch, and says everything seemed fine, his son was in a good mood and the pair made plans to talk soon.

The next day on July 1st, an old classmate spotted Chase near his apartment walking his dog along East Sam Houston Parkway near Wallisville Rd, in Northeast Harris County. It was the last time anyone saw or heard from Chase.

His keys, cell phone, and wallet were found inside his apartment. There was no sign of forced entry, and his truck was parked outside.

So what happened to chase? Investigators do suspect foul play but after several years of following up on tips and interviewing people of interest, there are still no suspects.

Chase’s parents have accepted their son may no longer be alive but to find closure, they need to know what happened. If you have any information about Chase's whereabouts or details on his disappearance, call The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Crimes Stoppers, or Texas Center for the Missing.

