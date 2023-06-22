The Drop: New music from Flaming Lips, Brennen Leigh & more

This week on the Drop, we are featuring tons of new music that you need to know about.

Hypnotist from Flaming Lips is out, and this is a must for any longtime fan of the band.

Country up and comer Brennen Leigh has a new album called Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet, and it's amazing (there, I said it), if you like your country the way it used to be before light beer took over the genre, get this one immediately.

Also out this week, new music from Mac Demarco, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Jelly Roll and more.