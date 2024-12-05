Expand / Collapse search

Texas won't require vehicle inspections starting Jan. 1, do you still need emissions testing?

Published  December 5, 2024 4:54pm CST
The Brief

    • Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, noncommercial vehicles will no longer need a yearly safety inspection.
    • Vehicles that have never been registered will pay a one-time $16.75 fee, others will pay a $7.50 replacement fee when registering with the DMV.
    • Vehicles registered in counties that require emissions will still need emissions testing.

Texas vehicle owners will no longer be required to have a yearly vehicle safety inspection beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, but that doesn't mean you won't still need emissions testing.

The Texas legislature in 2023 voted to remove mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles.

It does not remove emissions inspections where they are required.

Instead, the $7.50 fee will be assessed as an "inspection program replacement fee" that is added when the vehicle is registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles from the two most recent model years that have not been registered before will pay an initial fee of $16.75 that will cover two years.

Do I need an emissions test in Southeast Texas?

The short answer is yes if you live in a major county.

These counties require yearly emissions testing as part of the vehicle registration process:

  • Brazoria County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Galveston County
  • Harris County
  • Montgomery County

Commercial vehicles are still required to undergo a safety inspection. Those vehicles will not have to pay replacement fees.

The Source

  • Information from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Legislative Reference Library were used in this article.