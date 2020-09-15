Texas Supreme Court blocks Harris Co. Clerk from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked the Harris County Clerk from sending more than two million unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.

County Clerk Chris Hollins was planning to send the applications to all registered voters in Harris County.

The court entered its order in response to a filing made earlier on Tuesday by Attorney General Paxton.

Paxton submitted the filing on behalf of the State of Texas seeking emergency relief to prevent Hollins from sending the applications before the State’s lawsuit against Hollins is resolved.

“I strongly commend the Texas Supreme Court for stopping the Harris County Clerk from sending millions of mail-in ballot applications, which would create voter confusion and jeopardize the integrity and security of our elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Harris County Clerk knowingly chose to violate Texas election law and undermine election security. I thank the court for preventing the clerk from proceeding with his unlawful plans while this case continues.”

