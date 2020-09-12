Texas AG appealing state judge's decision regarding Harris Co. sending mail-in ballot applications

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is appealing a state judge's decision to allow the Harris County clerk to send mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters in the county.

Paxton announced Saturday that he'd filed an appeal with the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston.



Paxton is asking the court to prevent Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins from sending applications to all 2.4 million Houston-area voters.

A state judge ruled Friday the county can move forward with its plan.



Paxton argues the plan violates the state constitution and Texas election law.

Harris County has until 9 a.m. Monday to respond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back with us for the very latest.