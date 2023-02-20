How would you do in a zombie apocalypse? Apparently, Texans are one of the least prepared, according to a survey.

The report, conducted by Insuranks, looked at more than 1,000 Google search terms and surveyed more than 1,000 Americans on zombies and what they might do in case of an outbreak.

Texas, surprisingly, was found to be the second least prepared state for a zombie apocalypse. Additionally, the survey found Americans believe Texas would be the fourth most likely state for an outbreak to happen.

California, on the other hand, was ranked the least prepared for a zombie apocalypse, while Wyoming took the title as the most prepared.

Don't believe us? You can see the full report for yourself and how other states compared by clicking here.