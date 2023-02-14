Texans are known for their pride, but a recent survey might make some residents take a good hard look in the mirror.

According to a study by WalletHub, researchers looked at several factors across all 50 states and compared the seven sinful behaviors: wrath, greed, lust, gluttony, pride, sloth, and envy.

Its findings showed Texas as the 6th most sinful state between Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The Lone Star State was also ranked 2nd in lust, 6th for vanity, and 10th when it came to jealousy.

Nevada, meanwhile, was considered the most sinful state while Wyoming was ranked the least.

Click here for a complete look at the survey and how other states compared.