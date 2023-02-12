Whoever thinks Houston isn't all that must not know, but the city was recently found to be one of the most glamorous cities in the U.S.

According to a survey in LawnStarter, Houston was among the top 10 cities after researchers examined different glam factors including multi-million-dollar homes, exclusive yacht and country clubs as well as access to luxury vehicles.

Its findings resulted in Houston being ranked the 7th most glamorous city between Las Vegas and Atlanta! Houston actually outranked other Texas cities like Dallas, which came out at 9th most glamorous, and Austin at 16th.

The survey also found Houston to have the 2nd most number of luxury car dealerships, 4th for platinum country clubs, 6th for the number of fine dining restaurants and luxury fashion stores, and 7th for the number of theaters.

New York took the title as the most glamorous, ahead of Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

To see the entire report by LawnStarter and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.