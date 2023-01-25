Houstonians, like most Texans, are known for their pride, but a recent survey about the dirtiest cities in the U.S. might make Houston want to clean up its act, literally.

According to a report from LawnStarter, more than 150 of the biggest cities in America were looked at and compared "pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction."

Its findings showed Houston took the first place for the dirtiest city in the U.S. (yay?) right in front of Newark, New Jersey, San Bernadino, California, and Detroit, Michigan.

The Space City was one of two cities in Texas ranked in the top 10, with San Antonio ranked at No. 7.

LawnStarter also claimed in its report that Houston was the third most polluted due to its greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities and "has the biggest cockroach problem, too, according to Census."

The website also linked to a study that found "the city’s petrochemical facilities severely violate EPA safety guidelines."

For a complete look at the survey's findings and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.