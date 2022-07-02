Houston, Austin ranked among top 10 best cities for BBQ: report

article

If you didn't know before, now you do: Houston and Austin have some of the best BBQ in the U.S.

A new report by LawnStarter ranked Houston, and Austin, among the top 10 best cities for barbecue. The study looked at the number of award-winning Barbecue restaurants, highly rated joints, festivals, and experience hosting "master-level" competitions.

LEXINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Sausage, ribs, brisket and pork steak are all displayed on a tray at Snow's BBQ on July 31, 2021 in Lexington, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Austin was ranked slightly higher than Houston at #8, while Space City took 10th place right behind Chattanooga, Tennessee. St. Louis, Missouri meanwhile, took the #1 spot with Kansas City, MO, and Chicago, Illinois right behind.

To see the full report, click here.