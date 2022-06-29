Houston’s longest-running BBQ restaurant shows no sign of slowing down

Pizzitola’s has been cranking out East Texas-style barbecue since 1935, making it one of the longest-running establishments of its kind in the Houston area.

Back when John Davis and his wife Leila opened the restaurant it was called Shepherd Drive BBQ, and it was one of only a handful of Black-owned businesses in town. Davis built two brick pits by hand, which he used to cook his briskets. They are still in use today.

When John Davis passed away in 1983, long-time customer Jerry Pizzitola bought the restaurant and kept the tradition going.

Today, a lot of the old way of doing things remains, and the food is still making customers smile and keeps them coming back for more.

Along with their classic brisket, sausage, and chicken, Pizzitola’s also features some creative twists that you won’t find on other menus like Bar B Cue Fajitas, Shepherd Drive Frito Pie and Smoked Cabbage with Bacon and Sausage. And everything is cooked on those original pits.

Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue is located at 1703 Shepherd Dr. Learn more at Pizzitolas.com