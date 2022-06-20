Houston-area metal artist uses blacksmithing techniques to create intricate items

Lindsay Murphy is a local metal artist who started her business in 2020, right around the time COVID was shutting everything down.

Like many people who suddenly had a lot of extra time on their hands, Murphy decided to transform her garage into her workspace and began plying her craft.

She works with low-carbon steel that she cuts into small pieces and then heats them up in her forge. Using centuries-old blacksmithing techniques, she hammers out the hot steel into intricate pieces of art.

Thanks to a surge of online buying from people staying home during COVID, Lindsay's social media presence helped her connect with customers and get her business up and running.

Now two and half years later, she is making a name for herself and gaining a following.

You can find a wide selection of existing pieces at her online store or inquire about a custom order if you have a special design in mind.

Check out her Instagram @lindsay_creative