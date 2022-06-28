Houston's Dream Charters specializes in luxury, exotic car rentals

Dream Charters is a unique, family-owned business that specializes in luxury and exotic car rentals.

There are similar businesses in the Houston area, but what makes Dream Charters different is their inventory.

For example, if you want to rent a 2022 Bentley Flying Spur or a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, this is the only place to get one.

The team at Dream Charters is constantly looking for the latest and most exclusive cars to add to their roster.

If you are looking to rent that special ride for a wedding, reunion, or any other special occasion, they can help you drive up in style.

Prices range from $500 to $2,000 and the staff can easily walk you through the process.